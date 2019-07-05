NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of NN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NN from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NN currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

NNBR stock opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. NN has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $405.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.43.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. NN had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $213.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NN will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. NN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.93%.

In other NN news, EVP James Robert Atkinson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $25,950.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,407.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Floyd acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $72,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,463. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNBR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,014,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,990,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,356,000 after acquiring an additional 589,871 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,108,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,141,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,036,000 after acquiring an additional 349,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 306,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

