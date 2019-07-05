Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) CEO Sells $11,653,125.00 in Stock

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) CEO Asaf Danziger sold 187,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $11,653,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,707,153.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Asaf Danziger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Novocure alerts:

On Tuesday, June 18th, Asaf Danziger sold 190,338 shares of Novocure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $11,300,367.06.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Asaf Danziger sold 30,436 shares of Novocure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $1,685,850.04.

NVCR stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.41 and a beta of 2.44. Novocure Ltd has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $65.17.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Novocure had a negative return on equity of 47.23% and a negative net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $73.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novocure Ltd will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novocure by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 141,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,938,000 after buying an additional 16,291 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novocure during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Novocure by 355.1% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 25,310 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novocure by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 396,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,083,000 after buying an additional 63,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Novocure during the 1st quarter worth $1,614,000. Institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Novocure in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novocure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.