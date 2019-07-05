NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NVEE. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Singular Research restated a buy rating on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $83.02 on Tuesday. NV5 Global has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $96.70. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael P. Rama sold 500 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $31,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,288. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dickerson Wright sold 15,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $1,102,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,500 shares of company stock worth $3,489,545 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in NV5 Global by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 35,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 21,284 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC raised its stake in NV5 Global by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NV5 Global by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 20,184 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in NV5 Global by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in NV5 Global by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 46,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 23,960 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

