Nyancoin Reaches Market Cap of $219,310.00 (NYAN)

Nyancoin (CURRENCY:NYAN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. One Nyancoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Nyancoin has a total market cap of $219,310.00 and approximately $39.00 worth of Nyancoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nyancoin has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nyancoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin Profile

Nyancoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2014. Nyancoin’s total supply is 322,805,606 coins. Nyancoin’s official website is www.nyancoin.info. Nyancoin’s official Twitter account is @Nyan_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nyancoin

Nyancoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyancoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyancoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyancoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nyancoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyancoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.