Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates banking offices and ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Through various subsidiaries, Old National provides a broad range of banking services as well as trust and investment management services, insurance brokerage services for both individuals and companies, and investment products. (Company Press Release) “

Separately, BidaskClub cut Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.64 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 23.07%. Old National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.31%.

In related news, insider Daryl D. Moore sold 10,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $171,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,539.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 141.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

