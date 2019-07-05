Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Orion Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.10 target price on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Orion Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.77.

ORN opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $9.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $92.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Orion Group had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $143.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.76 million. On average, research analysts predict that Orion Group will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Orion Group news, VP Peter R. Buchler acquired 30,000 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 180,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,698.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert L. Tabb acquired 20,000 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,872 shares in the company, valued at $52,131.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 63,285 shares of company stock valued at $124,098. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,437,000 after buying an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,147,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 103,649 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 358,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 21,340 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 17,472 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 321,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

