Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OSTK. BidaskClub upgraded Overstock.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Overstock.com from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Overstock.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. Overstock.com has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $48.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.84. The firm has a market cap of $529.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.25). Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.28%. The company had revenue of $367.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.74) EPS. Overstock.com’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Overstock.com will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Michael Byrne sold 407,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $4,188,595.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,056,690 shares in the company, valued at $10,873,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $262,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,025.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at $3,473,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,000,000 after purchasing an additional 128,649 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 763,233.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 45,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 40,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter worth $416,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

