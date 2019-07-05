Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PAM. TheStreet upgraded Pampa Energia from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pampa Energia from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Pampa Energia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of Pampa Energia stock opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05. Pampa Energia has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $43.67.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $2.96. The firm had revenue of $687.62 million for the quarter. Pampa Energia had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 0.88%. On average, analysts expect that Pampa Energia will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VR Advisory Services Ltd grew its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 1,288,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,993,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 667,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,396,000 after buying an additional 81,528 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 445,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,278,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 441,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,172,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 372,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,267,000 after buying an additional 226,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

