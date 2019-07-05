Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) PT Set at $7.00 by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital set a $7.00 price objective on Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TEUM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pareteum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Pareteum in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Pareteum in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC assumed coverage on Pareteum in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Pareteum in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.70.

NYSEAMERICAN TEUM opened at $2.83 on Monday. Pareteum has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $5.93.

Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pareteum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,460,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pareteum by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 376,428 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pareteum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,849,000. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pareteum by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 594,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 305,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Pareteum by 168.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 286,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Pareteum

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

