PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PCMI. Zacks Investment Research raised PCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Roth Capital lowered PCM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PCM in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of PCMI stock opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. PCM has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.03. The company has a market capitalization of $429.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37.

PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. PCM had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $533.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PCM will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of PCM by 0.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 202,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCM during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of PCM by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 547,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 76,155 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of PCM by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PCM by 692.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 84,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 73,608 shares during the period. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PCM

PCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions in the United States and the rest of Europe. The company operates through four segments: Commercial, Public Sector, Canada, and United Kingdom. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, network products, printers, and related accessories and devices.

