Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Brokerages predict that Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) will post $1.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Perspecta’s earnings. Perspecta posted sales of $793.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full year sales of $4.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Perspecta.

Get Perspecta alerts:

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Perspecta to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Cowen downgraded Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 price target on Perspecta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Perspecta in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

In other Perspecta news, Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,705 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.49 per share, for a total transaction of $101,110.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,366 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $100,330.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,470 shares of company stock valued at $302,310 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRSP. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Perspecta by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Perspecta by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perspecta by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter.

Perspecta stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.73. 399,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,027. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.78. Perspecta has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $26.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This is an increase from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Perspecta Company Profile

There is no company description available for Perspecta Inc

Featured Article: What is range trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perspecta (PRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.