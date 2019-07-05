Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $207.97.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pioneer Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Macquarie raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.32 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 888 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total transaction of $136,201.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,190 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,310 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.49. The stock had a trading volume of 58,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,429. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $119.08 and a 12 month high of $193.03. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

