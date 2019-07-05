Piper Jaffray Companies Initiates Coverage on First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN)

Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) in a research report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FHN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Horizon National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine downgraded First Horizon National from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded First Horizon National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens restated a neutral rating on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.75.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

FHN traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.03. 1,136,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,052,171. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. First Horizon National has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $435.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.95 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.95%. First Horizon National’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon National will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

In other First Horizon National news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 29,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $441,116.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,379.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in First Horizon National during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in First Horizon National by 643.1% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon National during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in First Horizon National by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in First Horizon National by 192.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.