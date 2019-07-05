PLAYTECH PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:PYTCY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of PLAYTECH PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:PYTCY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PLAYTECH PLC/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS PYTCY opened at $11.63 on Monday. PLAYTECH PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65.

About PLAYTECH PLC/ADR

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clients with technology for liquidity and clearing.

