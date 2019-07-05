Postal Realty Trust (NASDAQ:PSTL) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust (NASDAQ:PSTL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PSTL. DA Davidson began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Postal Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.13.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of PSTL stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. Postal Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $17.37.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

Recommended Story: What is an SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.