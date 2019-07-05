Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Preformed Line Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLPC opened at $56.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.99. The company has a market cap of $285.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Preformed Line Products has a 12-month low of $45.12 and a 12-month high of $91.39.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $97.15 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLPC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

