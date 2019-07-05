PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PRGX Global, Inc., formerly PRG-Schultz International, Inc., provides audit, analytics, and advisory services in order to improve client financial performance. The Company’s recovery audit services comprise taking client transaction data, transforming it for analysis, identification of errors, and working with vendors or providers to recover overpaid cash. It audits merchandise purchases, accounts payable, lease and property payments, telecom, freight, marketing and media expenses, taxes, import duties, and healthcare claims. The Company’s analytics services include fraud detection and prevention services, such as detecting, deterring, and preventing fraud; custom analytics services, including discovering the value of unstructured data; benchmarking services; and spend analytic services. Its advisory services consist of working capital optimization, enterprise cost reduction, finance transformation, and corporate performance management. The Company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of PRGX Global in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley set a $12.00 price objective on shares of PRGX Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of PRGX Global stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. PRGX Global has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $157.92 million, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). PRGX Global had a return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $38.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PRGX Global will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ronald E. Stewart bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,775.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 29,000 shares of company stock worth $210,580. Insiders own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of PRGX Global in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in PRGX Global during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PRGX Global by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

