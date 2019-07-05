PureCircle (LON:PURE) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

PureCircle (LON:PURE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 77.08% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PureCircle in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

LON PURE opened at GBX 240 ($3.14) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $442.45 million and a P/E ratio of -44.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.09. PureCircle has a 12 month low of GBX 232.50 ($3.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 410.50 ($5.36). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 265.43.

About PureCircle

PureCircle Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of natural sweeteners and flavors. The company offers natural ingredients based on stevia for the food and beverage industry. It is also involved in the development and supply of stevia agronomy.

