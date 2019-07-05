PVH (NYSE:PVH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $99.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PVH Corp has underperformed the industry in the past six months, due to persistent softness at Calvin Klein division. Issues related to fashion misses at the brand’s Jeans business has been hurting the segment’s growth. Further, management issued dull earnings guidance for the second quarter and slashed view for fiscal 2019. Additionally, adverse foreign currency along with volatile macroeconomic environment remains concerns. Nevertheless, the company has a robust earnings surprise trend, delivering 20th straight beat in first-quarter fiscal 2019. Though revenues marginally missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, it grew year over year due to growth at its Tommy Hilfiger and Heritage Brands segments. The Tommy Hilfiger brand consistently experiences solid momentum and market share gains, which are likely to continue in the quarters ahead.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PVH. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on PVH from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $140.00 price target on PVH and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PVH in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded PVH from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.84.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $93.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PVH has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $159.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.05.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. PVH had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.56%.

PVH announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 27th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Francis K. Duane sold 6,171 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $785,383.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dana Perlman sold 1,054 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $135,881.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PVH by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 17.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 196.7% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

