Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) Reduced by Analyst

Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Madison Square Garden in a report issued on Tuesday, July 2nd. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now expects that the company will earn $3.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.26. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $376.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. Madison Square Garden had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $517.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Madison Square Garden from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.40.

NYSE MSG opened at $284.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $292.38. Madison Square Garden has a 12 month low of $240.33 and a 12 month high of $330.00. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,113,000. Private Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

