Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Decreased by Northcoast Research (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a report issued on Tuesday, July 2nd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s FY2019 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

BECN has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.53. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $43.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,031,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,613,000 after buying an additional 207,663 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,907,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,954,000 after purchasing an additional 849,333 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at $104,384,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,326,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,092,000 after purchasing an additional 63,307 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,156,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,679,000 after purchasing an additional 31,907 shares during the period.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 4,625,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.17 per share, with a total value of $158,070,351.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Frost acquired 11,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.17 per share, with a total value of $401,634.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,288.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.