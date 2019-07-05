Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Ready Capital reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ready Capital.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 31.79%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

Shares of Ready Capital stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.98. The company had a trading volume of 107,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,653. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $660.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $17.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Todd M. Sinai bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth about $795,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the first quarter worth about $90,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the first quarter worth about $4,235,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the first quarter worth about $1,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

See Also: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ready Capital (RC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.