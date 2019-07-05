Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Shares of RRGB opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.19. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $377.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.29). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $409.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn B. Kaufman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,733 shares in the company, valued at $773,058. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn B. Kaufman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,733 shares in the company, valued at $787,924.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 206,336 shares of company stock valued at $5,359,136. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 461.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter worth $309,000.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

