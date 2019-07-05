ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.
Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $1.30 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given ReneSola an industry rank of 155 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SOL. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ReneSola in a report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of ReneSola in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.
Shares of SOL stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.29. 2,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.53 million, a PE ratio of 129.00 and a beta of 1.98. ReneSola has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30.
About ReneSola
ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.
