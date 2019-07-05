Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RBBN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.75.

NASDAQ RBBN opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $7.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 10.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $121.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Franklin W. Iv Hobbs acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kent Mathy acquired 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $96,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,498,000 after purchasing an additional 479,112 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,805,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,346,000 after purchasing an additional 215,975 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 25.9% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,800,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after purchasing an additional 576,080 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,057,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,594,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 908,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 12,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

