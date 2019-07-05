RM (LON:RM) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of RM (LON:RM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of RM in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Get RM alerts:

RM stock opened at GBX 250 ($3.27) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. RM has a 12-month low of GBX 173 ($2.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 250 ($3.27). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 240.28. The firm has a market cap of $209.69 million and a P/E ratio of 12.14.

RM Company Profile

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for RM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.