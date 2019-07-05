RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $54.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for RMR Group’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

RMR has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley started coverage on RMR Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RMR Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. S&P Equity Research raised RMR Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded RMR Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded RMR Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RMR Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $49.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.13. RMR Group has a one year low of $41.69 and a one year high of $98.00.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $130.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.12 million. RMR Group had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 14.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RMR Group will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RMR Group news, major shareholder Housing Properties Trus Senior sold 2,637,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $105,496,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of RMR Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 104.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 11,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 17.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

