Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target to $43.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SFIX has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Stitch Fix to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Stitch Fix from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Stitch Fix to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.11.

SFIX stock opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 3.24. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $52.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.40.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.06 million. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Scott Darling sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $95,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 223,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $6,347,405.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 913,181 shares of company stock worth $25,771,868. Insiders own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 381,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 134,984 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $3,849,000. Greenspring Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $3,216,000. 29.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

