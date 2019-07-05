Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $415.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lendingtree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Compass Point reiterated a buy rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $305.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lendingtree from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $420.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Lendingtree to $326.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $352.90.

Shares of TREE opened at $415.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.25. Lendingtree has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $429.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $393.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $262.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.73 million. Lendingtree had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Lendingtree’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lendingtree will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.06, for a total value of $615,549.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,519.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J D. Moriarty sold 8,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.23, for a total transaction of $3,472,656.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,349.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,492 shares of company stock worth $10,105,998. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lendingtree in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Lendingtree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Lendingtree in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lendingtree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lendingtree during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

