Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Given Hold Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their hold rating on shares of Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RUSMF traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.23. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.56. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $23.22.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

