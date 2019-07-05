Safestore (LON:SAFE) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Numis Securities raised shares of Safestore to an add rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of SAFE opened at GBX 642.50 ($8.40) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 635.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Safestore has a 1-year low of GBX 493 ($6.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 662.50 ($8.66).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.19%.

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

