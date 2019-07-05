Safestore (LON:SAFE) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Numis Securities raised shares of Safestore to an add rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.
Shares of SAFE opened at GBX 642.50 ($8.40) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 635.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Safestore has a 1-year low of GBX 493 ($6.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 662.50 ($8.66).
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.19%.
Safestore Company Profile
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
