Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Sailpoint Technologies posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sailpoint Technologies.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $60.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAIL. ValuEngine cut Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sailpoint Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sailpoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sailpoint Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.93.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $926,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Howard R. Greenfield sold 26,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $523,840.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,284 shares of company stock worth $2,174,480 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SAIL traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $20.16. 323,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,935. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.77. Sailpoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.00 and a beta of 2.13.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

