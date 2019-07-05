Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SNDR. Wolfe Research upgraded Schneider National from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Schneider National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Schneider National from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schneider National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $18.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.94. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 25.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

