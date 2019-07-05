Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shiloh Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shiloh Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Shares of SHLO stock opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. Shiloh Industries has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $12.28. The company has a market cap of $116.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $273.37 million during the quarter. Shiloh Industries had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shiloh Industries will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shiloh Industries news, major shareholder Oak Tree Holdings Llc sold 604,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $3,130,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHLO. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Shiloh Industries by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Shiloh Industries by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Shiloh Industries by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shiloh Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 953,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Shiloh Industries by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 26,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Shiloh Industries Company Profile

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

