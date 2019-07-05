Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) vs. Alliqua Biomedical (NASDAQ:ALQA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) and Alliqua Biomedical (NASDAQ:ALQA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shockwave Medical and Alliqua Biomedical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shockwave Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alliqua Biomedical $2.22 million 6.86 -$8.42 million N/A N/A

Shockwave Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alliqua Biomedical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Shockwave Medical and Alliqua Biomedical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shockwave Medical 0 3 1 0 2.25 Alliqua Biomedical 0 1 0 0 2.00

Shockwave Medical currently has a consensus target price of $43.50, suggesting a potential downside of 18.98%. Given Shockwave Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Shockwave Medical is more favorable than Alliqua Biomedical.

Profitability

This table compares Shockwave Medical and Alliqua Biomedical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shockwave Medical N/A N/A N/A Alliqua Biomedical -230.50% -71.73% -55.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.6% of Shockwave Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Alliqua Biomedical shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Alliqua Biomedical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shockwave Medical beats Alliqua Biomedical on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and sales managers, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Alliqua Biomedical

Alliqua BioMedical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels or gels used in wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics in the United States. It also provides contract manufacturing services to the OEM market. The company is headquartered in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

