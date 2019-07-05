Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) & Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Head to Head Contrast

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) and Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Simmons First National and Fulton Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simmons First National $824.58 million 2.73 $215.71 million $2.37 9.89 Fulton Financial $954.04 million 2.90 $208.39 million $1.18 13.87

Simmons First National has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fulton Financial. Simmons First National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fulton Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.9% of Simmons First National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Simmons First National shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Fulton Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Simmons First National pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fulton Financial pays out 44.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Simmons First National has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Fulton Financial has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Fulton Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Simmons First National and Fulton Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simmons First National 0 2 2 0 2.50 Fulton Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20

Simmons First National presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.93%. Fulton Financial has a consensus target price of $19.17, suggesting a potential upside of 17.08%. Given Simmons First National’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Simmons First National is more favorable than Fulton Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Simmons First National and Fulton Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simmons First National 25.17% 9.76% 1.33% Fulton Financial 21.95% 9.50% 1.05%

Risk & Volatility

Simmons First National has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fulton Financial has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Simmons First National beats Fulton Financial on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services. The company conducts banking operations through approximately 191 financial centers located in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Simmons First National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans. In addition, it provides equipment leasing, letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns investment securities and other investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through branch banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 234 branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

