Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.16. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.63 and a quick ratio of 7.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 29,249 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 193,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 67,989 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMPL. Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

