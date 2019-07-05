SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SPXCY. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPXCY opened at $87.96 on Monday. SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR has a twelve month low of $72.42 and a twelve month high of $88.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.61.

About SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange in Singapore and related clearing houses. It operates through Equities and Fixed Income; Derivatives; and Market Data and Connectivity segments. The company provides issuer, securities trading and clearing, post trade, membership and collateral management, derivatives trading and clearing, and market data and connectivity services.

