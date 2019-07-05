Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) will post $1.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.33. Skyworks Solutions posted earnings of $1.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $810.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.38.

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.33. 809,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074,884. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.40. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $103.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.93%.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $891,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,803,696.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter L. Gammel sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $175,929.93. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,240 shares in the company, valued at $864,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,631 shares of company stock worth $8,011,895 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,271,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $889,431,000 after purchasing an additional 385,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

