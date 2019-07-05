Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) and American Software (NYSE:AMSWA) Financial Contrast

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) and American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Smartsheet alerts:

This table compares Smartsheet and American Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smartsheet $177.72 million 31.50 -$53.88 million ($0.62) -84.74 American Software $108.71 million 3.84 $6.80 million $0.28 47.96

American Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Smartsheet. Smartsheet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Smartsheet and American Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smartsheet -30.04% -34.42% -18.68% American Software 6.26% 7.73% 5.58%

Dividends

American Software pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Smartsheet does not pay a dividend. American Software pays out 157.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk and Volatility

Smartsheet has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Software has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.6% of Smartsheet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of American Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Smartsheet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of American Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Smartsheet and American Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smartsheet 0 1 9 0 2.90 American Software 0 1 1 0 2.50

Smartsheet currently has a consensus price target of $51.20, indicating a potential downside of 2.55%. American Software has a consensus price target of $12.02, indicating a potential downside of 10.54%. Given Smartsheet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Smartsheet is more favorable than American Software.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc. engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D. Creason and Brent R. Frei in June 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

About American Software

American Software, Inc. develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners. This segment also offers cloud solutions for supply chain management, product lifecycle management, vendor quality, and vendor compliance and corporate social responsibility for brand retailers and manufacturers; and analytics and business intelligence solutions for the supply chain market. The IT Consulting segment offers IT staffing and consulting services, such as professional services/product management/project management, staff augmentation, and social media and analytic marketing, as well as cloud, collaboration, network, and security services for software enhancement, documentation, update, customer education, consulting, systems integration, maintenance, and other support services. The Other segment provides purchasing and materials management, customer order processing, financial, e-commerce, and traditional manufacturing solutions. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels to retail, apparel, footwear, consumer packaged goods, chemicals, oil and gas, life sciences, telecommunications, consumer electronics, industrial products, and other manufacturing industries. American Software, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.