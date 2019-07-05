SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Rating Increased to Hold at Liberum Capital

SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SOUHY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut SOUTH32 LTD/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SOUTH32 LTD/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S stock opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $15.14. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.40.

About SOUTH32 LTD/S

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

