Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Jaffray Companies from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Dawson James reissued a buy rating on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $29.00 price target on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $25.00 price target on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.30.

NASDAQ SBPH opened at $4.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a current ratio of 12.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $78.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.37.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.20. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Andrew Smith purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $49,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Freve purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $242,930 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 1,395.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $530,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. 42.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

