State Street (NYSE:STT) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of State Street (NYSE:STT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

STT has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group cut State Street from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on State Street from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on State Street from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.33.

State Street stock opened at $56.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. State Street has a 12-month low of $53.53 and a 12-month high of $95.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.40.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. State Street had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that State Street will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

In other State Street news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $1,580,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 3,180.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in State Street by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 526 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

