Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SCL. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stepan in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Shares of SCL opened at $91.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.29. Stepan has a one year low of $69.17 and a one year high of $95.32.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $489.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.57 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stepan will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Stepan news, Director Gregory E. Lawton sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $200,599.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,089.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Rojo purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.64 per share, for a total transaction of $25,992.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,000 shares of company stock worth $87,880 and have sold 5,332 shares worth $486,759. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,976,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,267,000 after acquiring an additional 81,517 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter worth $35,800,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,309,000 after acquiring an additional 15,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

