Stephens Analysts Give Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) a $112.00 Price Target

Stephens set a $112.00 target price on Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) in a research report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

GWR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesee & Wyoming from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Genesee & Wyoming from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Genesee & Wyoming from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered Genesee & Wyoming from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $112.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.18.

GWR stock opened at $109.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. Genesee & Wyoming has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $109.69.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $558.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.71 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Genesee & Wyoming will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWR. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,282,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,663,000 after acquiring an additional 33,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,954,000 after acquiring an additional 126,870 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,534,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,606,000 after acquiring an additional 436,218 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,625,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,287,000 after acquiring an additional 34,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd grew its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 1,074,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,561,000 after acquiring an additional 164,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

