Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) versus Chewy (NASDAQ:CHWY) Critical Review

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.2% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.0% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stitch Fix and Chewy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stitch Fix 3.27% 13.77% 8.70% Chewy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stitch Fix and Chewy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stitch Fix $1.23 billion 2.54 $44.90 million $0.39 79.23 Chewy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Stitch Fix has higher revenue and earnings than Chewy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stitch Fix and Chewy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stitch Fix 0 7 3 0 2.30 Chewy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Stitch Fix presently has a consensus price target of $35.63, suggesting a potential upside of 15.29%. Given Stitch Fix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stitch Fix is more favorable than Chewy.

Summary

Stitch Fix beats Chewy on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications. It offers approximately 45,000 products from 1,600 partner brands. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, Florida. Chewy, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetSmart, Inc.

