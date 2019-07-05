STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Given Buy Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

STM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.68.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.37. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $24.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 12.89%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STM. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.