Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,484 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,408% compared to the average volume of 231 put options.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Paul Brons sold 1,758 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $124,747.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,618.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Paladino sold 20,712 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $1,494,785.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,233 shares in the company, valued at $11,997,035.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,668 shares of company stock worth $3,572,423. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1,012.3% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000.

Henry Schein stock opened at $69.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.75. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 18.35%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Svb Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

