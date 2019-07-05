Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its target price increased by Argus from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of SLF opened at $42.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.87. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $31.49 and a 12 month high of $41.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.18.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.29. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sun Life Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth $1,456,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth $152,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth $5,601,000. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.