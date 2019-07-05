SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

Get SuperCom alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPCB. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on shares of SuperCom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of SuperCom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

NASDAQ SPCB opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.82. SuperCom has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that SuperCom will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in SuperCom by 54.4% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in SuperCom during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in SuperCom during the fourth quarter worth about $2,745,000. 18.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SuperCom (SPCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.